After news of the possible arrest of 35-year-old “Smallville” actress Allison Mack for her supposed part in sex cult NXIVM spread, a former member has spoken out on what went behind the closed doors.

Susan Done who formerly ran NXIVM’s Washington training center, opened up about her experience at the organization which allegedly branded women and pressured them into acting as sex slaves.

“The first few days I was in shock, we’ve waited so long for it to happen. Shortly after I left NXIVM, I was made aware that the New York Attorney General wanted to talk to me and a few other people about the illegal stuff that had been happening. And this was years ago, we thought something would come out of that and nothing did. It took the whole DOS sex being exposed to really get results,” she told Hollywood Life.

Done said the arrest of founder Keith Raniere helped the cult’s victims grab the national attention they deserved.

Raniere, popularly known as “The Vanguard” to members of the organization was arrested outside Puerto Vallarta in a luxury villa in Mexico and deported Sunday.

He was charged with sex trafficking and forced labor conspiracy. Reports stated Raniere’s arrest was made on the basis of a complaint filed in the Eastern District of New York, which was reportedly connected to an ongoing federal grand jury investigation headed by the United States attorney’s office in Brooklyn, New York.

Speaking further about Raniere’s arrest, Done said she doesn’t believe the founder would be the only one to be arrested in connection with the case.

“It’s a huge relief, but I don’t believe he’s the only one that will be arrested. In the complaint, they refer to two co-conspirators, and I believe Allison Mack is conspirator number one. From what I’ve heard from the people that have been involved in DOS and have now left, is that Keith was at the top and Allison was his top madam. She was referred to as ‘the madam’ and had a pyramid of masters and slaves,” Susan revealed.

Photo: Getty Images / Don Murray

“I was told she loved to be called madam. I watched the video of the raid that happened in Mexico and I was shocked by how much Allison has changed. I didn’t even recognize her at first, she just looks so terrible. Dazed, confused, and very thin. I expect she’ll be arrested next,” she added.

The complaint filed against Raniere by the Department of Justice alleged “in 2015, Raniere created a secret society within NXIVM called ‘DOS,’ which loosely translated to ‘Lord/Master of the Obedient Female Companions,’ or ‘The Vow.’ DOS operated with levels of women ‘slaves’ headed by ‘masters.’ Slaves were expected to recruit slaves of their own (thus becoming masters themselves), who in turn owed service not only to their own masters but also to masters above them in the DOS pyramid. Raniere stood alone at the top of the pyramid. Other than the (sic) Raniere, all members of DOS were women.”