“American Idol” recently named the top 7 contestants who have made it to the upcoming live shows.

After the 12 contestants performed solo, they paired up with their idols on Monday night’s episode. Early favorite Catie Turner sang “Good to Be Alive” with Andy Grammer. Cade Foehner paired up with Bishop Briggs for the hit song “Tear Us Apart.” Layla Spring performed a unique rendition of “Stuck on You” with Sugarland.

Dominique had the chance to sing with Aloe Blacc, and the two artists belted out “Wake Me Up.” Brandon Diaz performed “Despacito” with Luis Fonsi, while Kay Kay joined Pat Monahan on stage for their “Drive By” song number. Trevor McBane sang “River” with Briggs, and Michelle Sussett performed “I Can’t Make You Love Me” with Fonsi.

Jonny Brenns sang “Back Home” with Andy Grammer, whereas Dennis Lorenzo teamed up with Allen Stone for “Unaware.” Michael J. Woodard sang “Blue Jean Angel” with Pat Monahan, while Gabby Barrett performed “Stay” with Sugarland.

Unfortunately, five contestants were booted off towards the end of the episode. Those who made it to top 7 are Foehner, Sussett, Lorenzo, Barrett, Brenns, Woodard and Turner.

On Sunday, April 15, the next 12 contestants will take the stage and perform for their lives. After Sunday’s solo round, the 12 singers will also sing with their idols on Monday night’s installment. Towards the end of next week’s episode, five contestants will be eliminated.

Starting April 22, “American Idol” will air live and each of the top 14 contestants will perform for America’s votes. In the end, only one winner will be crowned, and the new American Idol will be revealed sometime in May or June.

Meanwhile, “American Idol” judge Katy Perry was criticized for turning the show into a dating venue. Perry could not contain her excitement while listening to Foehner’s song on Sunday night. Her fellow judges, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, joked about trying to stop her from running towards the contestant.

One publication said that Perry acted like a crazed rock groupie in the episode. Fox News added that ABC doesn’t seem to be too bothered by Perry’s antics because the network even tweeted the segment to promote last weekend’s show.

Photo: Getty Images/Frederick M. Brown