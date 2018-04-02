The final Hollywood Week episode on “American Idol” aired on Sunday night.

All of the contestants who received a golden ticket during their audition went to Hollywood to perform in front of Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry once again. They also took part in group performances, but not everyone survived this round.

Some of the biggest highlights from Sunday’s installment includes Gabby Barrett’s performance of “Ain’t My Way,” Harper Grace’s rendition of “Rest In Peace,” Noah Davis’ cover of Kelly Clarkson’s “Piece By Piece,” and more.

Catie Turner sang her original song “Pity,” while Maddie Poppe also impressed the judges with her singing and songwriting skills with the original track, “Don’t Ever Let Your Children Grow Up.”

Michelle Sussett received a standing ovation from Richie following her performance of “I’m Coming Out.” Ron Bultongez and Trevor Holmes both sang “Home,” but their renditions were very different from each other.

Shannon O’Hara sang “Up to the Mountain,” while Garrett Jacobs performed “Wicked Game.” Gabbii Jones belted out “Million Reasons,” Thaddeus Johnson sung “Rise,” and Caleb Lee Hutchinson performed “Just Be Your Man.”

Just like in all of the previous seasons of “American Idol,” all of the contestants that performed in the recent episode were divided into three groups. Perry headed to room 1 and informed the contestants that they all made it to the live shows.

Bryan shared the same news to the contestants in room 3, and they were all ecstatic to stay in the competition. However, Richie broke the same news to the contestants in room 2, who did not make it to the live shows.

Meanwhile, Monday’s episode of “American Idol” will see all of the contestants that made it past Hollywood Week performing live on television. However, not everyone will make it to top 12. Following their performances, the contestants who will fail to impress the judges and audiences will immediately be sent home.

“American Idol” Season 16 airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images