The first 12 of the top 24 contestants on “American Idol” performed their solo numbers on Sunday night’s episode of the hit ABC reality TV competition.

On Monday, the other 12 contestants will showcase their talents in an attempt to get a spot in the top 14.

Dominique was first to perform “Ain’t Nobody” by Chaka Khan and Rufus. Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie all think that he deserves a spot in the top 14. Layla Spring sang “A Broken Wing” by Martina McBride, and all three judges also loved her performance.

Caitie Turner tackled Blondie’s hit song “Call Me,” and her voice was on point. Perry, Bryan, and Richie could not contain their excitement over the singer. They said that they are looking forward to seeing how far she would go.

Other performances included “Rude” by Dennis Lorenzo, “If I Were A Boy” by Michelle Sussett, “Golden Slumbers” by Michael J. Woodard, “Way Down We Go” by Trevor McBane, “Georgie” by Jonny Brenns, “Love on the Brain” by Kay Kay, “Hello” by Brandon Diaz, “My Church” by Gabby Barrett and “All Along the Watchtower” by Cade Foehner.

Lorenzo also made headlines on Sunday after he revealed that his dad was murdered when he was just 5 years old. While speaking with Bobby Bones, Lorenzo said that he still couldn’t believe that he is part of the 16th season of “American Idol.”

“I’m constantly going in my head, ‘Dude, you’re at ‘American Idol’ right now, do you even understand?’ I can’t really fathom what’s happening. When I was 5, my dad was murdered. He was murdered on the streets of Philly. It was pretty tough because I didn’t really know how to deal with it, you know?” he said (via People).

To his surprise, Bones told Lorenzo that he experienced a similar situation growing up.

“I grew up in a really small town in Arkansas. I was a food stamp kid and my dad left when I was 5 and my mom died from drugs and alcohol abuse. I think the things that we go through, we look at them and we go, ‘Why me?’” he said.

Photo: Getty Images/Frederick M. Brown