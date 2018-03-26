The final audition episode for “American Idol” aired on Sunday night on ABC.

One of the aspiring contestants who performed in front of Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry was Alex Vox. The 24-year-old previously auditioned for the show in 2013, and she made it to top 50.

In this season, he sang a killer rendition of “House of the Rising Sun” by the Animals, and all three judges loved it. But five years ago, Vox auditioned as Adam, and no one knew that he wanted to become a drag queen. “People attacked my weight, my sexuality,” he recalled (via TV Line).

Other than Vox, Gabby Barrett, 17, also made headlines following her auditions on Sunday night. After performing Carrie Underwood’s “Good Girl,” she received a ticket to Hollywood following a unanimous vote from the judges.

Caitlin Lucia, 22, also impressed the judges – most especially Perry – when she sang her hit song “I Kissed A Girl.” Perry said that she thinks Lucia sang the song better than she did years ago.

Other contestants that made it to Hollywood are Drake Milligan, 19, Mylon Shamble, 24, Lee Vasi, 20, and Brielle Rathbun, 18.

“American Idol’s” Hollywood Week episodes will kick off on Monday, March 26. In this round, all of the contestants that received a golden ticket will perform for the judges. They will be placed in groups, but will be judged individually.

Throughout the show’s 16-episode round, Hollywood Week is known as one of the most difficult rounds in “American Idol.” After all, out of the hundreds of contestants that made it past the auditions, only 32 will make it past Hollywood Week.

Those who will make it will have the chance to perform live on “American Idol,” but elimination will immediately follow. Only the top 12 contestants will have the chance to compete for America’s votes.

“American Idol” reboot airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Photo: Getty Images/Frederick M. Brown