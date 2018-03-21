Angelina Jolie and her kids bonded over the weekend.

The "Maleficent" star was photographed on Sunday with her children with ex Brad Pitt. It was the opening weekend of the "Tomb Raider" reboot that stars Alicia Vikander. Jolie was the first to play the character in 2001's "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider." She reprised the role in 2003 in its sequel, "Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life."

Instead of the reboot, however, Jolie opted to watch Jennifer Garner's dramedy, "Love, Simon." This has been confirmed by Michael May on social media, who sat behind Jolie and her kids.

"Just sat behind Angelina Jolie with 5 of her kids at the movies. Normal sunday things," May wrote on Twitter. "They saw LOVE, SIMON (not Tomb Raider)."

For the outing, Jolie donned a sophisticated black wool wrap coat and paired it with suede knee-high boots. She accessorized with a black shoulder bag and dark shades.

Jolie has been spending more time with her kids following her split from Pitt. In fact, just last week, she was seen with her daughters, Zahara, 13, and Vivienne, 9.

During the sighting, Jolie was photographed holding four cups of drinks from Starbucks. Vivienne walked beside her while carrying a paper bag from the same store. Another snap showed Jolie and Zahara walking side by side.

Earlier this month, there were rumors that Jolie's kids want to be with their dad and his rumored girlfriend Jennifer Aniston. Jolie and Pitt share six children: Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, Shiloh, 11, and Knox and Vivienne, both 9. Jolie and Pitt's brood were reportedly exposed to so much tension after she filed for divorce, and Aniston's "laid-back" nature has been helpful to them.

"That's why it's been so nice for the kids to spend some time with Brad and Jen, because Jen's so relaxed and laid-back, and so keen just to play with the kids," a so-called source said. "Even though she's had a rough few months since her split from Justin, she's really loving being able to unwind with Brad's kids – play sport in the backyard, read books, watch TV and draw with them. It's been really therapeutic for her – and the kids clearly love it and love her."

Gossip Cop has since debunked the rumors. According to the publication, Aniston has not even met Jolie and Pitt's children.

Photo: Getty Images/Valeri Macon