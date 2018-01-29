Angelina Jolie and her two daughters, Shiloh, 11, and Zahara, 13, traveled to Jordan to meet with Syrian refugees.

The recent trip serves as Jolie’s fifth visit to Jordan, Shiloh’s third visit to the country, and a first for Zahara. During her speech, Jolie opened up about the struggles of Syrian refugees for the past couple of years.

“After seven years of war, most Syrian refugees have exhausted any savings they had. The vast majority of them already live below the poverty line, on less than three dollars a day. Imagine what that would mean for your family. Here, it means families going without sufficient food; children unable to get medical treatment; young girls vulnerable to early marriage; and many Syrians facing their seventh winter without proper shelter,” she said.

Jolie and her two daughters also had the opportunity to meet with young girls taking part in These Inspiring Girls Enjoy Reading (TIGER) project. The organization focuses on education and empowerment in displacement, according to Just Jared.

After meeting with the refugees and their families, Jolie told USA Today that it was heartbreaking to return to Jordan and witness the hardships and trauma that the refugees had to face. But the actress also said that she is proud of everyone for being strong.

The publication noted that there are approximately 5.5 million refugees from Syria being hosted in nearby countries such as Jordan and Lebanon. Jolie also praised the neighboring countries for giving the refugees homes.

Meanwhile, Shiloh seems to have recovered well from a recent accident during their family’s vacation. The young girl broke her collar bone while spending time with her family in Lake Tahoe last month. Immediately after the incident, doctors ordered Shiloh to return home.

Just days after the accident, Shiloh was spotted shopping with her brother, Knox, in Los Angeles. Jolie and Brad Pitt’s biological daughter was photographed wearing a sling at that time, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Photo: Getty Images/Neilson Barnard