Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s kids’ former bodyguard, Mark Billingham, also happens to be the uncle of 8-year-old Mylee Billingham.

The young girl was stabbed to death last weekend. After being rushed to the hospital, Mylee was pronounced dead. Mark took care of Jolie and Pitt’s six children, and he also appeared in “SAS Who Dare Wins.”

He released a statement following the incident and said, “Please respect my family’s privacy. There will be no further comment at this time.” Mylee’s dad, Bill Billingham, suffered from a stab wound following the incident. He has also been arrested. Mark is Bill’s younger brother.

Mark also worked as a private bodyguard for other Hollywood A-listers such as Russell Crow, Tom Cruise and Sean Penn. He served as the head of security of Pitt and Jolie’s household for 18 months. According to the The Sun, Mark was one of the few house staff that were allowed near Pitt and Jolie’s kids.

During a previous interview with the publication, Mark said, “I was Brad and Angelina’s head of security. The military set me up perfectly for what I did with them. Angie and Brad are very worried about who goes near their children. It was clear from the start that we had a great chemistry and they trusted me with their kids. We got very close, I was living with them all the time.”

Mark also spent a lot of time with Maddox, Pax, Shiloh, Zahara, Vivienne and Knox.

“I could take the kids anywhere I wanted to on my own. No one else was allowed to do that. Even when I wanted to bring in extra people, they wouldn’t let any of those near the kids. They could look out for them from a distance but they couldn’t physically touch them. I took them swimming. I fathered them, basically,” he said.

Mark’s other duty included bringing Jolie and Pitt’s kids’ extra clothes to make sure that they have something to wear in case they spill anything.

As of late, it is still unclear whether or not Jolie and Pitt reached out to Mark and his family following the tragic incident.

