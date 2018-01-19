Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston have always been compared following their romance with Brad Pitt.

Earlier this month, Jolie and Aniston's possible reunion made headlines. The "Maleficent" star and the "Horrible Bosses" actress were among the presenters at the 2018 Golden Globes. Thus, their relationship and romantic ties to their ex Pitt caught the spotlight once again.

However, aside from the "War Machine" star, another actor has worked with both, Jolie and Aniston. Gerald Butler appeared on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" on Wednesday where he participated in a Plead The Fifth game, Daily Mail reported.

During his appearance, he was asked who between Jolie and Aniston was the better kisser. The 48-year-old Scottish actor had already pleaded the fifth. So, when he was asked that question, he was forced to answer it.

"Jennifer Aniston. I'm just going, you know, I'm just taking you by surprise," Butler said.

Butler's legs were shaking. But the "50 Cent" audience was pleased with his response. "No no no this is good!" the actor added.

Butler worked with Aniston in 2010 in "Bounty Hunter." Meanwhile, he shared the screen with Jolie in 2003 in "Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life."

Jolie and Aniston were famously married to Pitt. The "Cake" actress was wed to the "Troy" actor from 2000 to 2005. Meanwhile, Jolie and Pitt got married in 2014 and split in 2016. But they have been together for several years before they tied the knot.

There were rumors that Pitt and Aniston's split had something to do with Jolie. According to their relationship timeline, Pitt and Jolie were filming "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" in the summer of 2004. At the same time, his marriage with Aniston was nearly five years.

Shortly after Pitt and Jolie started filming, Aniston and the "Fight Club" actor separated. In March 2005, just months after their separation, "The Break-Up" actress filed for divorce. In 2006, Jolie confirmed that she was expecting her first baby with Pitt.

Jolie and Pitt have decided to split in 2016. However, the "Salt" actress has remained single following their separation. An insider confessed that it will be the case for a long time.

"She isn't dating anyone and won't be for a very long time. She is focused on her children and their needs," the source said.

Photo: Getty Images/Christopher Polk