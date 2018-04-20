Anna Faris has revealed the biggest takeaway from her failed relationship with Chris Pratt. The Hollywood actress also revealed the best advice she got from her mother.

On Thursday, Faris stopped by Sirius XM’s Hits 1 to promote her new film “Overboard,” but she was not spared from being asked personal questions. When she was asked to react to her ex’s “divorce sucks” comment on their current situation the funny lady simply said that she and Pratt, who is currently being linked to actress Olivia Munn, are actually friendlier than ever.

However, Faris also gushed about how their careers in an unpredictable industry contributed to their split. She then went on to share the takeaway from her failed eight-year marriage, which was to keep romantic relationships private. “I think that it’s a lesson learned in keeping relationships a little more private, potentially, even though I pride myself in being a pretty open person,” the 41-year-old said.

The “Mom” star also shared the advice her mother gave to her when it comes to being self-sufficient. “If anybody remotely attracted [sic] liked me I was just completely smitten. Like, I can’t believe the popular guy likes me. I think my mom was always trying to reiterate: Value yourself, value yourself,” she said. “We talked about that … a lot, about how women tend to not have strong egos as men and don’t really prioritize themselves.”

Faris’ interview comes just a day after her 38-year-old ex opened up to Entertainment Weekly about their separation. “Divorce sucks. But at the end of the day, we’ve got a great kid who’s got two parents who love him very much,” Pratt said. “We’re finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another.”

Last August, Faris and Pratt announced the end of their marriage by issuing a joint statement via Facebook that says, “Anna and I are said to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed … We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

The “Scary Movie” actress and the “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor tied the knot in July 2009 with a small wedding ceremony in Bali. They welcomed their son Jack together in 2012.

Photo: Getty Images/David Livingston