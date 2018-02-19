A 15-year-old boy was arrested by police officials in Florida for allegedly threatening to kill students in Broward County Public School district, the same school district where 17 students were killed on Feb. 14 after a mass shooting took place.

According to a report in the Miami Herald, the boy who remained unidentified posted a message on his Instagram account claiming he would kill people at various schools belonging to the Broward County Public School district, the local sheriff’s office said.

Investigators first found his social media post on Friday morning, just a few days after the horrifying incident at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Parkland, Florida, in the Miami metropolitan area.

Police officials say that as soon as the social media post was recovered, they took the teenager into custody. Reports state that when asked about the threat, he apologized to the authorities saying he meant everything as a joke.

Broward Sheriff’s Office, in a press release, said: “BSO Violent Crimes Unit detectives immediately launched an investigation into the threat, ultimately locating the suspect and taking him into custody that afternoon. The teen appeared to be remorseful and claimed his post was a joke aimed at scaring his cousin.”

As of now, police have charged him with one count of sending a written threat to kill.

Photo: Getty Images / Joe Raedle

Reports also state that since the massacre at the Florida school, there have been several threats issued across the United States.

Miami Herald reported that on Thursday an 11-year-old girl was arrested by police in Davie, a town in Broward County, Florida, for allegedly writing a threatening note and slipping it under the assistant principal’s office door.

In Miami-Dade, a county located in the southeastern part of the U.S. state, close to 50 threats were registered by the teachers. Chief Ian A. Moffett, Miami-Dade Schools Police said the threats started to come in right after the Parkland shooting.

As of now, Broward County Sheriff's Office has warned everybody saying anyone “found in violation of the law will be prosecuted to the fullest extent.”

These incidents first started to occur after 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz was arrested after he killed 17 people that included students and faculty during a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas was Cruz’s former high school.

Following the attack, several people called for better gun control laws and to further the cause, Women's March Sacramento Youth Program and Women's March Youth EMPOWER came forward and organized a National School Walk-Out to protest "Congress' inaction" against gun violence to take place on March 14.

"We need action," the organization wrote on Facebook. "Students and allies are organizing the national school walkout to demand Congress pass legislation to keep us safe from gun violence at our schools, on our streets and in our homes and places of worship."

"Students and staff have the right to teach and learn in an environment free from the worry of being gunned down in their classrooms or on their way home from school. Parents have the right to send their kids to school in the mornings and see them home alive at the end of the day," the event's description added.