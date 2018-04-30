A United States diplomat was taken into police custody after he rammed his vehicle into a motorcycle, leaving two people injured, on Sunday in Islamabad.

The U.S. envoy was later identified as second Secretary Chad Rex Ausburn who hit the bike rider and his pillion passenger in a hit-and-run case in the premises of Secretariat police station. The injured were taken to the hospital and their condition is reported to be stable at the moment.

According to a report in the English-language newspaper, Dawn, Ausburn apparently refused to step out of the vehicle following the accident but did so after police officials arrived at the scene. He was later taken into police custody and shifted to the Secretariat police station where his vehicle was impounded and Ausburn’s cards were also taken for verification.

Reports state that the U.S. envoy is still in police custody, awaiting the verification and confirmation of diplomatic immunity.

This is the second incident wherein a U.S. diplomat was involved in a road accident this month. Earlier in April, Joseph Emanuel Hall, the defense and air attaché at the U.S. embassy, who was riding a land cruiser in the capital, rammed into a motorcycle carrying two men at a traffic signal near Daman-e-Koh, Islamabad.

The victims were identified as Ateeq and Raheel. While Ateeq gave into his injuries and died on the spot, Raheel suffered serious injuries and was shifted to a local hospital following the incident.

“Justice will take its course in accordance with the law of the land and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, 1961," said a press release by Pakistan's Foreign Office.

The CCTV footage of the accident was also shared on social media platforms.

Reports state that Hall too refused to step out of the vehicle and fled from the scene of the incident in a different car. He was later stopped at a checkpoint and when the police tried questioning him, he refused to get down from the vehicle.

The FIR against Hall was lodged at the Kohsar police station and the traffic police sergeant ordered a few tests to be done in order to determine whether Hall was under the influence or not.

The U.S. embassy had also expressed sympathy for the deceased in a tweet.