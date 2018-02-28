Episodes 3 and 4 of “A.P. Bio” Season 1 are set to air on NBC on Thursday night. And for some reason, episode 4 will air first at 8:30 p.m. EST, while episode 3 will air later in the night at 9:30 p.m.

According to the synopsis for episode 4, Jack (Glenn Howerton) gets into a petty dispute with Marcus (Nick Peine), the president of student council. When Marcus surprisingly refuses to back down, the situation escalates much too far.

The conflict between Jack and Marcus starts when the student council replaces all the chips inside the school’s vending machine with healthy snacks. In a sneak peek from the episode, Jack is surprised when he gets an unsweetened fruit leather strip from the vending machine instead of his usual chips. When Jacks asks Ralph (Patton Oswalt) where his favorite chips go, the school principal reminds him that “the student council is responsible for what goes in the snack machine,” before revealing that the group is “doing this really cool thing right now called, healthy habits.”

Jack asks Ralph to find a way to get his chips back to the vending machine, but the school head only warns him not to go against the student council. “Jack you didn’t want to get involved with the student council,” Ralph says. “It’s the most toxically ambitious group of students altogether in one room.”

“Come on, Ralph. You’re telling me you’re gonna be intimidated by a group of overachieving virgins?” the disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar asks.

Ralph laughs for a moment, but ultimately says yes.

Elsewhere in episode 4, Stef (Lyric Lewis) sells makeup at school as a side business. But in another sneak peek from the installment, it is revealed that her co-teachers Mary (Mary Sohn) and Michelle (Jean Villepique) don’t really want to buy the makeup products she sells.

Meanwhile, in episode 3 — according to the synopsis for the installment — Jack puts his students on a new Miles (Tom Bennett) revenge mission.

In a sneak peek from the episode, Jack tells his class that they’re devoting their attention for the whole week to the “psychological dismantling” of his academic rival Miles Leonard. “Miles happens to be British. He also happens to be adopted,” Jack reveals. “So this week, we will practice and perfect British accents. And whoever is best will call him as his biological birth mother, who he has never met, and tell him some sort of devastating secret.

Also in episode 3, Ralph’s upbeat secretary, Helen (Paula Pell) relentlessly tries to get Jack to make something for the annual bake sale. In another sneak peek from the episode, Helen gives Jack a pack of cookie dough in an attempt to convince him to join the school’s bake sale. “You know I’m not absent-minded nutty professor who is baffled by baking. I simply don’t wanna do it,” Jack tells Helen. But instead of giving up on convincing Jack, Helen gives him a perfect name for his cookies before walking a way.

