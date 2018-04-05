An online listing for a new Bluetooth device could be hinting at a pair of OnePlus-branded wireless earbuds. The device could potentially be the Chinese company’s response to Apple’s AirPods.

On Wednesday, Nashville Chatter spotted a Bluetooth Certification listing for an audio device with the name “OnePlus Bullets Wireless.” The listing shows that the device has a model number of BT31B and it belongs to a category called Unique Products.

The listing was made by OnePlus Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. on the same day that it was found. Also mentioned in the online documentation is the device’s reference qualified design by Qualcomm Technologies.

Nashville Chatter couldn’t help but compare OnePlus Bullets Wireless to the popular Bullets V2 in-earphones. The latter is wired, while the former clearly relies on Bluetooth to wirelessly connect to smartphones and other devices.

The Bullets V2 came with full-metal finish and flat cables. The device also boasts of authentic sound reproduction. Furthermore, it has an in-line remote that users can control to switch songs and alter volume settings.

Since the upcoming wireless earbuds also have “Bullets” as part of its name, it wouldn’t be a shock if the new pair would look somehow similar to the Bullets V2, minus the wires and the in-line remote.

Android Police speculates that the OnePlus Bullets Wireless could launch alongside the upcoming OnePlus 6 flagship handset. OnePlus is already gearing up for the debut of the new high-end smartphone. The company hasn’t given an official launch date for the phone, but rumors claim it could happen very soon.

Another mystery surrounding the leaked wireless earbuds is the unknown nature of its distribution. Some are hoping for OnePlus Bullets Wireless to come bundled with the OnePlus 6 phone. However, it’s very likely for the device to be sold separately since all previous leaks point to the OnePlus 6 still sporting a headphone jack.

Meanwhile, OnePlus co-founder Pete Lau has been publicly revealing and confirming some things about the OnePlus 6 smartphone. The latest announcement he made confirms the existence of a OnePus 6 model with 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage.

Photo: Reuters/Danish Siddiqui