Apple is rolling out a new version of its media player and mobile device management application iTunes for macOS and Windows.

The updated version of iTunes, iTunes 12.7.5, comes with minor app and performance improvements. It is now available to download from the Mac App Store for free using the Software Update function, according to MacRumors.

Despite not having major changes, the all-new iTunes 12.7.5 is still a bit sizeable at 281 megabytes. This is because the new version has important updates for maintenance.

Compared to the previous version, iTunes 12.7.5 does not offer something significantly new to the table. Version 12.7.4, which was released this past March, added a new section for browsing and playing clips from its catalog. The section presents exclusive content from artists, playlists and many more, as per AppleInsider.

The last major update to iTunes was released last September. That version, iTunes 12.7, eliminated the built-in App Store so the platform could focus solely on music, movies, TV shows, podcasts and audiobooks.

Aside from iTunes 12.7.5, Apple today released updates for most of its operating systems. It rolled out iOS 11.4, tvOS 11.4 and watchOS 4.3.1. On the other hand, macOS High Sierra 10.13.5 is expected to launch in the near future.

Among the operating system updates, iOS 11.4 is the most highly anticipated one because it comes with Messages in iCloud and AirPlay 2. Messages in iCloud is a feature that was first introduced in June 2017. What it does is store iMessages data in iCloud instead of just the device. This improves syncing capabilities.

Meanwhile, AirPlay 2 is a feature that allows users to control music from supported speakers (could be in multiple rooms) with their iOS device. For now the feature only supports Apple’s HomePod. But Apple has listed the third-party speaker systems that are getting AirPlay 2 support soon.

