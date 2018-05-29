Apple AirPlay 2: Supported Third-Party Speaker Systems Revealed
Apple has finally released the highly anticipated AirPlay 2, the updated version of the wireless streaming protocol AirPlay that comes with extra features such as multi-room audio support.
At launch, AirPlay 2 only supports Apple’s very own HomePod smart speaker. However, the tech giant knows that not all owners of its iOS devices have a HomePod, so it is rolling out support for select third-party speaker systems as well.
AppleInsider has learned that the third-party products that are gaining AirPlay 2 support are the following:
- Beoplay A6
- Beoplay A9 mk2
- Beoplay M3
- BeoSound 1
- BeoSound 2
- BeoSound 35
- BeoSound Core
- BeoSound Essence mk2
- BeoVision Eclipse [audio only]
- Denon AVR-X3500H
- Denon AVR-X4500H
- Denon AVR-X6500H
- Libratone Zipp
- Libratone Zipp Mini
- Marantz AV7705
- Marantz NA6006
- Marantz NR1509
- Marantz NR1609
- Marantz SR5013
- Marantz SR6013
- Marantz SR7013
- Naim Mu-so
- Naim Mu-so QB
- Naim ND 555
- Naim ND5 XS 2
- Naim NDX 2
- Naim Uniti Nova
- Naim Uniti Atom
- Naim Uniti Star
- Sonos One
- Sonos Play:5
- Sonos Playbase
It isn’t clear when exactly will the listed speakers get AirPlay 2 support, since Apple has not mentioned dates for the products. It’s also worth noting that while the list only contains speakers from Bang & Olufsen, Denon, Libratone, Marantz, Naim and Sonos, Apple has also teased AirPlay 2 support for speakers from Bluesound, Bose, Bowers & Wilkins, Marshall and Pioneer.
MacRumors says that while none of the listed speakers currently have AirPlay 2 support, owners should expect for the feature to arrive with the next firmware updates that will start tricking out now that iOS 11.4 has been released.
The list can be found on the updated HomeKit site, which now has a new AirPlay 2 section. The section will be updated time to time to reflect which devices have received or are receiving AirPlay 2 support, so iOS fans are encouraged to check it out regularly.