Apple has finally released the highly anticipated AirPlay 2, the updated version of the wireless streaming protocol AirPlay that comes with extra features such as multi-room audio support.

At launch, AirPlay 2 only supports Apple’s very own HomePod smart speaker. However, the tech giant knows that not all owners of its iOS devices have a HomePod, so it is rolling out support for select third-party speaker systems as well.

AppleInsider has learned that the third-party products that are gaining AirPlay 2 support are the following:

Beoplay A6

Beoplay A9 mk2

Beoplay M3

BeoSound 1

BeoSound 2

BeoSound 35

BeoSound Core

BeoSound Essence mk2

BeoVision Eclipse [audio only]

Denon AVR-X3500H

Denon AVR-X4500H

Denon AVR-X6500H

Libratone Zipp

Libratone Zipp Mini

Marantz AV7705

Marantz NA6006

Marantz NR1509

Marantz NR1609

Marantz SR5013

Marantz SR6013

Marantz SR7013

Naim Mu-so

Naim Mu-so QB

Naim ND 555

Naim ND5 XS 2

Naim NDX 2

Naim Uniti Nova

Naim Uniti Atom

Naim Uniti Star

Sonos One

Sonos Play:5

Sonos Playbase

It isn’t clear when exactly will the listed speakers get AirPlay 2 support, since Apple has not mentioned dates for the products. It’s also worth noting that while the list only contains speakers from Bang & Olufsen, Denon, Libratone, Marantz, Naim and Sonos, Apple has also teased AirPlay 2 support for speakers from Bluesound, Bose, Bowers & Wilkins, Marshall and Pioneer.

MacRumors says that while none of the listed speakers currently have AirPlay 2 support, owners should expect for the feature to arrive with the next firmware updates that will start tricking out now that iOS 11.4 has been released.

The list can be found on the updated HomeKit site, which now has a new AirPlay 2 section. The section will be updated time to time to reflect which devices have received or are receiving AirPlay 2 support, so iOS fans are encouraged to check it out regularly.

Photo: Reuters/Shannon Stapleton