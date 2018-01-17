Apple’s shuttles appear to be under attack. Some of the tech giant’s buses recently ended up with broken windows while traveling from San Francisco to Cupertino.

In response to the problem, Apple sent out emails to its employees on Tuesday night, saying the daily buses that drive its workers to its headquarters will be taking a different route from now on.

“Due to recent incidents of broken windows along the commute route, specifically on highway 280, we’re rerouting coaches for the time being,” Apple said in an internal email obtained by Mashable. “This change in routes could mean an additional 30-45 minutes of commute time in each direction for some riders.”

“As always, the safety of our employees is our first priority. We’re working closely with law enforcement to investigate these incidents and we’ll notify you as soon as the coaches are able to return to the regular route. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

It wasn’t known who’s breaking the windows. Both Apple and local police did not disclose information about the damage. However, California Highway Patrol officer Art Montiel confirmed that an investigation with Apple is still ongoing.

An Apple employee earlier shared that the culprit behind the broken windows may have fired “rubber rounds” at the Cupertino giant’s shuttles. However, there was no confirmation as to what object was used in shattering the windows.

Apple Insider has learned that at least four buses have obtained damage while driving down highway 280. The incidents were documented to have taken place between Jan. 12 and Jan. 16. One incident reportedly happened outside Los Altos Hills, while another took place near the town of Woodside.

Shuttles run by Apple and Google in the San Francisco area have long been plagued by locals’ expressions of resentment. Apparently, some people living in the area are blaming the tech companies for driving up rents in their neighborhood.

It’s also possible that the broken windows were caused by indiscriminate highway attacks. A good example to back this up is how vehicles driving along Interstate 35 occasionally obtain damage from rocks being dropped from bridges.

Photo: Reuters/Lucas Jackson