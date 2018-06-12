Fans were initially shocked to learn Ariana Grande was dating Pete Davidson shortly after her split from ex-boyfriend Mac Miller. However, the couple surprised everyone further when sources began confirming the two were engaged after just a few weeks of dating.

Despite what appears to be a whirlwind romance, Grande’s friends are reportedly worried that the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer is moving too fast with her boyfriend.

Although those close to the songstress are thrilled to see her happy, they believe her new relationship will end in a break-up.

“Ariana gets so excited about an idea and so set on making it happen that she doesn’t always think it through,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

Those close to Grande believe the “Saturday Night Live” comedian genuinely cares for the “Dangerous Woman” artist but are concerned their passionate feelings for one another will fizzle.

“We, of course, want her to be happy, but this was a very quick lifetime decision. It’s a little worrisome and we fear it was so spontaneous it might not last. One thing is for sure, Peter does look very much in love, and while they are young, they are certainly old enough to make this decision on their own,” the insider said.

News of the couple’s engagement began to circulate on Monday when a source told People Grande and Davidson were sharing their new status with others.

“It’s a recent engagement. They’re just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time,” the insider explained.

“They both started talking about it this past weekend. It’s nothing they’ve been hiding.”

A source later explained Grande and Davidson’s romance was intense from the very beginning.

“They’ve both been through so much and are able to share openly what they have faced and support each other with understanding. Ariana and Pete are both passionate and impulsive and fell head over heels for each other,” an insider told ET.

Sources also revealed the couple wasn’t interested in hiding their relationship from anyone. “They didn’t hesitate to share their love and their commitment for one another with their friends and with fans on social media.”

Grande was first romantically linked to Davidson last month following her split from Mac Miller after almost two years together. The “Side by Side” singer later referred to her past relationship as “toxic,” but insisted she still wanted the best for her former beau.

Meanwhile, the end of Davidson’s two-year relationship with Cazzie David was announced a few days ahead of Grande’s break-up news.

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images