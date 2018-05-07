Porsha Williams may have been upset with Phaedra Parks following her lies on the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 9, but it appears the Bravo star was willing to party alongside her former bestie during a recent celebration.

The women’s friendship fell apart after Porsha discovered Phaedra lied when she accused fellow “RHOA” cast member Kandi Burruss of plotting to drug and sexually take advantage of her. Despite their fallout, the two were spotted hanging out at a friend’s birthday party over the weekend.

In a video shared on The Shade Room Instagram account, Porsha and Phaedra are seen smiling while posing for a photo with a male standing in between them. Blogger Freddy O also shared a selfie of the ladies together at the party.

Although Phaedra didn’t post any photos of her and Porsha to her Instagram page, the 36-year-old shared two photos of the women sharing a laugh together during the celebration.

Photo: Alex Martinez/Bravo

Porsha and Phaedra’s fun night out comes after the 44-year-old was fired from the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” following the Season 9 reunion where she admitted she lied about Kandi attempting to take advantage of Porsha.

Shortly after the reunion, Porsha appeared on Dish Nation where she revealed she was unsure if she could ever be friends with Phaedra again. “Phaedra was like my best friend. Someone I talked to on the phone every single day,” she explained.

“And for me to feel like she had betrayed me like that, and the fact that I was sitting right there and watched her continue to lie to me about it, that’s the part I can’t get past, and I don’t know if I ever will,” Porsha added.

When the reality series returned for Season 10, Porsha revealed Phaedra had reached out to her to wish her a happy birthday, but she admitted she was still upset about being used by her friend to hurt Kandi.

Although it is unclear if Porsha has completely forgiven Phaedra for her actions, it appears the two are cordial enough to share a laugh together while celebrating the life of a mutual friend.

Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images