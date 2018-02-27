Princess Beatrice was spotted with a hunk in Los Angeles.

The man who was photographed with the Princess of York in a casual dinner in LA and in a Bentley has been identified. The man is James Williams, a former high-flying lawyer and a fitness guru who works with Floyd Mayweather and celebrities like Robbie Williams.

According to Daily Mail, the relationship between Princess Beatrice and Williams remains unknown. But there is no suggestion that there is something romantic between the two. In fact, William's mom was surprised after seeing the photos. She was not aware that her son was going out with a member of the royal family.

"I had quite a surprise," Patricia Williams told the publication in her five-bedroom mansion in Walton-on-the-Hill. "I can't really make any kind of comment until I've spoken to him and I haven't done that yet."

Princess Beatrice dated Dave Clark for 10 years, but they split in 2016. Prior to their breakup, the then-couple enjoyed a vacation in Monaco. They were pictured soaking up the sun on a yacht.

Princess Beatrice and Clark are both sporty. They attended Wimbledon together for several years to support her cousin Zara Phillips. Clark was also a constant guest at any royal family occasions. But they decided to part ways after discussing the possibility of marriage.

"After ten years together, Beatrice and Dave had to wonder why they were not married. They talked it through and decided to take time apart to reflect on the future. They remain friends and the decision to break up was mutual," one source said.

Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice's younger sister, Princess Eugenie, just announced her engagement to Jack Brooksbank earlier this year. Their announcement received a warm welcome from the public. The couple were so grateful that they sent handwritten thank you cards to their fans.

Fashion experts believe that Princess Beatrice's fashion has changed after Princess Eugenie's engagement. The older royal is now more confident in her body.

"I feel that Beatrice is coming into her own and embracing her new style. I think her sister getting engaged has given her a new lease of life and a way for her to become more comfortable and confident in her own style and body," celebrity stylist Rochelle White told Daily Mail. "It's nice to see her embrace her style choices with more edgy looks such as leather, lingerie and shorter skirts."

Photo: Getty Images/Anthony Harvey