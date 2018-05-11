Ariana Grande and Mac Miller are the latest celebrity couple to call it quits in the first half of 2018. Hours after news about their split broke, Grande revealed the reason why she parted ways with the man she considered the love of her life and best friend.

On Thursday, the “No Tears Left to Cry” songstress shared with her fans via an Instagram Story the main reason why she is no longer with Miller. It appears Grande is a believer of the tenet: “if you love someone, you got to let them go” because she cited “unconditional love” as the reason for their split.

“Unconditional live is not selfish,” she wrote as caption to a photo showing her and the rapper cuddling, as per Us Weekly. “It is wanting the best for that person even if at the moment, it’s not you.”

Grande also expressed in her Instagram Story how much Miller meant to her. “This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet … I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us,” the singer-actress stated.

Lastly, Grande voiced out her never-ending support to Miller, who was born Malcolm McCormick. “I can’t wait to know you and support you forever and I’m so proud of you!”

Grande and Miller shocked their fans earlier when it was confirmed that they have officially put an end to their two-year romance. TMZ, who was the first one to break the news, stated that the artists quietly split up because their working schedules became too busy.

Grande is currently hard at work for her upcoming album, entitled “Sweetener.” The record is scheduled for release on July 20, and the songstress is currently very busy promoting at the moment.

Despite the breakup, sources say Grande and the “Donald Trump” hitmaker are keeping their friendship. One source particularly claimed that the exes really love each other dearly, but they have chosen to just be close friends for now.

Grande and Miller first went public with their romance in September 2016. They got together three years after their collaboration on their hit song “The Way.” The last time that they were photographed together was at Madonna’s private Oscars afterparty in March, according to People.

