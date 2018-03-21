Megan begins her intensive one-on-one self-help sessions with Terence in the next episode of “The Arrangement.”

According to the synopsis for Season 2, episode 3 of the E! series, Megan (Christine Evangelista) tries to gain the upper hand on Terence (Michael Vartan) during their sessions. But as revealed in the trailer for the hour, doing so won’t be easy for Megan.

“I can’t keep faking my way through these sessions,” Megan tells Shaun (Carra Patterson) in the promo clip. “Terence is too sharp.”

While Terence seems to be clueless about Megan’s plan to bring down the Institute for the Higher Mind, the head of the organization feels that there’s something the actress is hiding from him.

“You have to stop misleading me,” Terence tells Megan. “There’s something at the core of your stress, somewhere you don’t want to go. … You’re so angry and if you don’t confront it, it will keep eating you up. Trust me.”

On the plus side, Megan appears to have learned about the recent carjacking incident involving Terence, and plans to use it to her benefit. “He’s exposed and I need to take advantage of it,” Megan tells Shaun.

As fans will remember, Terence personally invited Megan for a series of one-on-one sessions after she mysteriously collapsed during a Hollywood event in Season 2, episode 2. “It’s not just stress, not when your entire body shuts down,” Terence told Megan of the cause of her fainting. “Something else is going on, something destructive. And I think you and I should work together until we figure out what it is.”

While Kyle didn’t think it’s a good idea as he and Megan were set to start rehearsals for “Technicolor Highway” soon, the latter quickly agreed to Terence so as not to create suspicion.

Elsewhere in the next episode, Kyle tries to prove his worth as a director on his first film, while DeAnn (Lexa Doig) realizes that she has a major decision to make in terms of her future.

“The Arrangement” Season 2, episode 3, aptly titled “The Sessions,” airs on Sunday, March 25 at 9 p.m. EDT on E!