Pepper Potts wouldn’t forget Tony Stark’s birthday, and it seems the same goes for their portrayers. Actress Gwyneth Paltrow shared a new photo, possibly taken on the “Avengers 4” set, for Robert Downey Jr.’s birthday Wednesday.

Paltrow, who started working with Downey on Marvel films in 2008, wrote, “I love April 4th because it was the day god gave us @robertdowneyjr HAPPY BIRTHDAY, dear heart. Love me and that other guy in the photo.”

The “other guy in the photo” is actually Spider-Man actor Tom Holland. Both Downey and Paltrow appeared in his first solo outing, “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” last summer.

Downey, who turned 53, will appear with Holland in this month’s “Avengers: Infinity War.” It isn’t clear if Paltrow will be with them in the latest flick, but she was seen on the set of “Avengers 4,” due out next spring.

Paltrow may have even revealed some spoilers with her videos from the set last fall. She simply posted that she was stealing Downey’s masseuse, but she actually revealed that she was wearing motion capture pants. It made fans speculate that she could be wearing an Iron Man suit or adopting the superhero persona Rescue in the flick.

Photo: Zade Rosenthal/Marvel Studios

Of course, detailed spoilers weren’t revealed, and “Avengers” directors Joe and Anthony Russo are doing everything they can to ensure that fans get to the theater before being spoiled. They moved up the U.S. release date by a week. They’ve gone so far as to prevent cast members, like Holland, from reading the entire script, and press screenings won’t begin until a few days before release. The latest tactic was a letter to fans asking them to keep quiet.

“We’re asking that when you see ‘Infinity War,’ in the coming months, that you maintain the same level of secrecy so that all fans can have an equal experience when they watch it for the first time,” the directors wrote in a letter to fans on Twitter. “Don’t spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn’t want it spoiled for you.”

While Holland joked that the letter was originally addressed to him, Downey backed up their plea with a tweet of his own.

The birthday boy celebrated Wednesday with a party, complete with a band and a car-shaped cake. He posted about the party on Instagram. He also asked fans to donate to his latest charity campaign supporting ROHHAD Association and unveiled a new Iron Man poster for the third “Avengers” movie.

“Avengers: Infinity War” hits theaters April 27.