A new “Avengers: Infinity War” clip was shown during Saturday’s Kids’ Choice Awards on Nickelodeon, and the video reveals how Thor meets up with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

The sneak-peek video starts with the Guardians flying through the aftermath of a fight when Thor (Chris Hemsworth) lands on their windshield. Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper) screams for someone to “get it off” their window.

Clearly, this is the aftermath of “Thor: Ragnarok.” In the post-credits scene, one of Thanos’ ships, the Santuary II, faced the refugee carrier with all the remaining Asgardians. Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is believed to have grabbed the Tesseract, also known as the Space Stone, from Asgard before it was destroyed. Clearly, Thanos (Josh Brolin) is willing to do whatever it takes to get the Infinity Stones.

Photo: Marvel Studios

The Guardians don’t seem to know what they’re flying into, though.

They pull Thor onto their ship, and Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) wonders how he could be alive after flying through space with no protection. He has to be more than a regular guy. Drax (Dave Bautista) and Gamora (Zoe Saldana) make it clear that they think he’s much more than a man.

Peter seems a little jealous, but he wants answers. He has Mantis (Pom Klementieff) wake Thor up with her empathic powers. The Avenger jumps up, clearly anticipating an attack. He turns around to face the Guardians and asks, “Who are you guys?”

Watch the “Avengers: Infinity War” clip below:

This footage will look familiar to fans who attended San Diego Comic Con. Marvel Studios first debuted the clip of Thor hitting the windshield at the July fan convention. The part with Gamora and Drax admiring Thor’s physique, however, is brand-new.

After putting out two trailers, this is the first clip that has been released from “Avengers: Infinity War.” Marvel Studios is always tight-lipped, but they’ve been even more secretive about this movie. They haven’t even confirmed a list for all the heroes set to appear.

However, as International Business Times reported earlier this month, the Defenders won’t be joining the fun. Jeph Loeb, head of Marvel Television, told IBT that the Netflix TV shows — which include “Daredevil,” “Luke Cage,” “Jessica Jones,” “Iron Fist” and “The Punisher” — won’t connect to the massive movie. “The stories that we’re telling don’t merit that,” he said.

Still, it seems like there will be plenty of other superheroes in “Avengers: Infinity War.” See the massive team up when the movie hits theaters April 27.