Get ready for one dramatic ride. Monday night will see the end of Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s journey to find love on “The Bachelor.” Who will he choose: Lauren B. or Becca K.?

Here’s what ABC has revealed will happen in Season 22, episode 10.

After meeting the families of his final two contestants during hometowns, and spending alone time with each of them in their respective Fantasy Suites, Arie will finally introduce Becca Kufrin and Lauren Burnham to his loved ones in episode 10. The network’s synopsis reveals that Arie is banking on his family giving him “clarity about which of the two final women are right for him.”

Photo: abc

Lauren will hit it off with Arie’s brood as ABC has revealed she instantly charms everyone with her personality. She continues to make a good impression by crying to Arie’s mom when admitting “how painful it would be if she lost Arie.”

Arie and Lauren will also deepen their connection following her trouble to open up to him this season. “Lauren is full of surprises and turns an unexpected corner in their relationship. The couple ends up connecting on a deeper level than before,” the synopsis reveals.

When it’s Becca’s turn to meet Arie’s family, she also impresses them, but she isn’t her normal self during the date. ABC has shared she will be “shaken by the reality that there is another woman who wants the same thing she does: to marry Arie.”

Photo: ABC

Becca’s final moments with Arie before his big decision will include gifting him a scrapbook of their time spent together to remind him of their love. “Their connection is undeniable,” ABC has teased. “He truly is in love with both women and could happily marry either one.”

The episode will end with one proposal and “an unbelievable twist that no one saw coming.” Find out exactly what that twist is HERE or tune in to the finale, which airs Monday, March 5, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.