From her age controversy to her obvious strong connection with this year’s “Bachelor,” Arie Luyendyk Jr., Bekah Martinez, who goes by Bekah M. on the show, has been a fan-favorite among fans of the ABC dating series since its premiere. However, spoilers suggest she may not be sticking around for the long haul.

While it has yet to be confirmed, Reality Steve reports the 22-year-old nanny from Fresno, California, is likely getting the boot in new week’s Season 22, episode 7.

The installment will see Arie take his remaining seven women to Florence, Italy, where he’ll go on three one-on-one dates and one three-on-one date. It is believed that Bekah M. will be included on one of the outings, however, the date may not work out in her favor.

Photo: ABC

The spoiler site, which has long correctly predicted the elimination outcomes of the show, has reported Bekah M., along with two other contestants, will be sent home in episode 7. The site added that Bekah is thought to be eliminated during a date as opposed to the usual rose ceremony.

Of course, Bekah has been unable to confirm her speculated elimination, but that hasn’t stopped her from speaking out about her experience.

During an interview with The Bachelor Insider YouTube channel’s “Will You Accept This Ride?” series, Bekah did not confirm whether or not she is engaged, but, instead, discussed her rose ceremony preparations during filming.

“I never went into a rose ceremony anxious,” she told host Lisa Schwartz. “I kinda had this thing of well, if he’s not going to give me a rose, then we’re not meant to be. He clearly likes someone else more.”

Bekah went on to add, “Like, he likes someone else more and it’s not like their fault and that he likes them more. They should probably be together if he has more interest in them than in me.”

“The Bachelor” Season 22, episode 7 airs Monday, Feb. 12, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.