“The Bachelor” is three episodes into its 2018 season and it’s already clear who the Season 22 villains are.

While ABC’s extended preview for the installment (above) makes it seem Chelsea Roy is this season’s prime antagonist, viewers have spotted another villain in contestant Krystal Nielson. So, how long will the two “villains” stick around this season? Here’s what we know so far.

Chelsea

Chelsea is not in the competition to waste her time. The 29-year-old single mother has made it a point to get alone time with star Arie Luyendyk Jr. whenever she can in the past few episodes, and it appears her connection with him will only heat up in the upcoming installments.

It has been revealed that Chelsea will stick around until at least episode 5. Photos of her enjoying a one-on-one date with Arie in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, surfaced in October, thanks to Reality Steve. Scenes from the extended season trailer seem to showcase two moments from the date – one showing Chelsea kissing Arie aboard a yacht and another showing the two kissing while riding a jet ski.

“I’m making bold moves because being a single mother I deserve more time than the others,” Chelsea says in the preview.

While Chelsea has clearly captured the attention of the bachelor, it doesn’t appear she will make it to the finish line. Not only is her name not included in the leaked final four lineup, Arie also seemingly denied the South Portland, Maine, real estate assistant was among his finalists during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” earlier this month.

When asked by host Jimmy Kimmel to comment on his winners, Arie noticeably shook his head no after Kimmel predicted Chelsea’s position as his third runner-up in the competition, much to the audience’s audible surprise. His reaction came after Kimmel predicted Chelsea would “clearly be the villain” of the season.

Krystal

Krystal isn’t been portrayed as the season’s main villain in ABC’s “Bachelor” Season 22 trailer, but that doesn’t mean she’s completely flown under the network’s radar. The extended trailer shows the 29-year-old fitness coach from Missoula, Montana, arguing with one of her competitors and then laughing at her upset.

“Last night the feelings were there where we really just melted into one another and I’m falling in love with Arie,” Krystal says during the preview. In another interview she tells the cameras, “I don’t care what other people think.”

Bekah M. is later seen telling Krystal the house doesn’t enjoy her company because she’s “not being real” about her feelings. Krystal retorts by saying she doesn’t want to open up because she’ll be “attacked” by the other women. Krystal is soon after featured smiling and sipping tea after Bekah is shown in tears.

Well it remains to be seen when or why Krystal will get the boot, like Chelsea, it is known that she is not among the final four contestants. It has previously been reported that Arie’s final four are Kendall Long, Becca Kufrin, Lauren B., and Tia Booth.

“The Bachelor” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.