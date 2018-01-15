Viewers of “The Bachelor” can usually be divided into two categories: those who want to be surprised at the season’s conclusion and those who want to know spoilers. For those in the latter category, you’re likely aware of the rumors that Rebecca “Becca” Kufrin, or, as the ABC show refers to her, Becca K., is the speculated winner of Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season.

While fans of “The Bachelor” will have to wait several weeks to find out if the rumors are true, now is as good a time as any to get to know the speculated front-runner.

Where Is She From?

Becca hails from Prior Lake, Minnesota.

How Old Is She?

She is 27-years-old.

Photo: ABC

What Does She Do For Work?

She has a degree in Mass Communications and Public Relations and works as a publicist. Her LinkedIn profile reveals she’s worked as a Senior Account Executive at Skyaa, a technology PR firm, since 2014. There, she helps develop, plan, coordinate and execute campaigns, events and product placements.

What Has Her Interaction With Arie Been So Far?

Viewers will remember that upon meeting Arie in the Season 22 premiere, she had him propose to her. Talk about making a first impression! Arie went on to select Becca K. for the first one-on-one date of the season in episode 2. The two took a romantic motorcycle ride together to meet stylist and designer Rachel Zoe where he gifted Becca dresses, jewelry and shoes. After their date, fellow contestant Bibiana even predicted Becca and Arie will “get married.”

What’s Her Family Like?

Reality Steve reports Becca has a sister Emily, who recently became engaged. Her mother is said to be in remission from breast cancer and her father passed away eight years ago.

What Does She Have In Common With Arie?

Like Arie, Becca wants to find the right person and it doesn’t hurt that she also appears to be a big animal lover. In her “Bachelor” bio she states one of her bucket list items includes falling in love, owning a house and a dog with her partner. Being that Arie already has a dog (and it appears Becca might too) and a condo, which viewers saw in episode 2, it sounds like they have a few similar goals in mind.

Is She On Social Media?

Becca’s Twitter profile is currently de-actived. Viewers can still follow her on Instagram @bkoof.