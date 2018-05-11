EA has hidden a bunch of easter eggs in “Battlefield 1” and it looks like one of them may have provided a clue as to when fans can expect the next entry in the franchise to be revealed. Players of “Battlefield 1” have discovered that the next “Battlefield” game might be revealed by EA on May 23.

The reveal date was first discovered by “Battlefield 1” players on the Fort de Vaux map, according to Eurogamer. The map features a door with the word “Isolement” written above it. The door has remained shut for a year, but a recent patch to the game allowed players to open it by pressing posters scattered throughout the map. Players pressed the posters in a specific order to spell out “Isolement,” which then opened the door.

When “Battlefield 1” players were able to open the door, the room inside appeared to be a cell with a tunnel in the corner of the room. There’s also a pipe system inside the room with two valves that players can interact with. The room also featured a painting of a white horse.

“Battlefield 1” players on Reddit and on Discord discovered that the dripping pipes were actually sending a message in morse code. When deciphered, the morse code provided players with this message: ea.com/neverbethesame. When users accessed the web address, they found that the webpage displays the May 23, 2018 date and the hashtag #battlefield.

It’s now widely believed that the date on the webpage is when EA plans on revealing the 2018 “Battlefield” game. A fan on Reddit also dug through the webpage’s code and found several texts referring to “Battlefield 5,” which is now believed to be the upcoming game’s actual title. The game's title could also be stylized as "Battlefield V" when it's officially revealed.

It remains uncertain how in-depth EA’s reveal of “Battlefield V” will be, but it’s likely that the publisher will hold back on revealing anything major. The company might reveal full details during the company’s EA Play event at E3 2018, as it previously promised that the new “Battlefield” game would be a big part of the upcoming event, as pointed out by Game Rant.

EA’s teaser webpage for the game also teases that “Battlefield” will “never be the same,” suggesting that major changes are coming with the upcoming sequel. The game is rumored to arrive with a Battle Royale game mode, while EA CEO Andrew Wilson confirmed earlier this week that it will still have a single-player campaign.

“With our next Battlefield game, the team at DICE is bringing the intensity of combat to life in new and unexpected ways,” Wilson said in EA’s most recent earnings report, as per IGN. “Every battle is unique, and every mode brings its own challenges - from the way you interact with the environment around you, to compelling single-player stories, to the next level of large-scale multiplayer that spans across multiple maps and modes.”

Photo: EA