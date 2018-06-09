It will be Justify's Triple Crown to lose on Saturday night in New York in the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes. The Bob Baffert-trained colt entered both the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes as the favorite, and came out on top each time and in muddy conditions.

The track won't be sloppy in Elmont, New York, with mostly sunny conditions expected at race time.

Justify, who will try to become the 13th Triple Crown winner, remains the favorite at 4/5 odds for the 1 1/2-mile race. The biggest threat to Justify's chances in the 10-horse field is Hofburg, who has 9/2 odds.

Hofburg, who finished in seventh place at the Kentucky Derby and didn't compete in the Preakness, has only won once in four races but came in second at the Florida Derby.

Will Justify become a #TripleCrown winner? Here's your #BelmontStakes Morning Lines:







Justify 4/5



Hofburg 9/2



Bravazo 8/1



Vino Rosso 8/1



Tenfold 12/1



Gronkowski 12/1



Blended Citizen 15/1



Free Drop Billy 30/1



Restoring Hope 30/1



Noble Indy 30/1







Odds _: https://t.co/n5VUpeuNjD pic.twitter.com/6NJrAN4jB7 — Bodog Canada (@BodogCA) June 9, 2018

Oddsmakers have liked Justify for quite some time. Bet365 on May 20 listed Justify as the +125 favorite, and well ahead of other challengers like Audible (+400), Good Magic (+550), My Boy Jack (+800) and Bravazo (+800). Only Bravazo will compete from that early group of contenders.

Justify's jockey, Mike Smith, has called Belmont one of his favorite tracks and is confident that he Justify will come out on top.

“I think he’ll run big,” Smith said.

Belmont appears to be Justify's biggest test. The undefeated colt drew the No. 1 gate, which is Baffert’s least favorite post position. There are also questions if Justify can come out on top on the longer track.

"He's done absolutely nothing wrong in his short career and has looked full of energy in his training sessions this week at Churchill Downs," said expert Jody Demling, according to CBS Sports. "But the thing that has me a bit worried is the last horse to win the Belmont drawing the rail was Empire Maker in 2003 -- in a six-horse field. And he'll face several horses who are much fresher."

The purse for the race is $1.5 million.

Prediction: Justify is facing a weak field and will make history.

Post Time: 6:37 p.m. ET

Photo: Mike Stobe/Getty Images