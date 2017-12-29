New security measures at the Brandenburg Gate New Year's Eve party in Berlin, Germany, will allow for the establishment of a women-only safe zone to be featured on-site. Organizers of the annual event are introducing the new safety measures for the first time amid concerns about assaults that occurred at New Year's celebrations in Cologne, Germany, two years ago.

In 2015, more than 1,000 women reported incidents of sexual harassment, assault or theft by groups of men with migrant backgrounds. The attacks proved to be controversial across Germany as tensions grew following the arrival of 1.1 million refugees in 2015.

As hundreds of thousands of people are expected to be in attendance for Sunday's New Year's Eve event in Berlin, security will prove to be strict in response.

'Safe zone' for women at New Year's Eve celebrations in Berlin https://t.co/hmsIQ2qTIa — The Independent (@Independent) December 29, 2017

"Security checks are carried out at all entrances," a description of the security measures read. "It is prohibited to bring any kind of fireworks, pointed or sharp items, or any other items which could be used as weapons. This also applies to glass bottles, backpacks and other large bags."

Other regulations being introduced include a ban on alcoholic drinks, the Independent reported.

Women that fall victim to assault or harassment Sunday will have the ability to receive support at the event's on-site safety zone, which will be monitored by the German Red Cross. All females in attendance have been advised by police to seek assistance if they feel threatened. Law enforcement also cautioned women to not bring valuable belongings.

"Make yourself known in any such case, speak to other revelers and ask for help," a statement read, according to the Independent.

Photo: Getty Images