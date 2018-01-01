People from all around the world brought in the New Year with a lot of pomp and show, with many welcoming 2018 with fireworks displays and loud cheering.

The first country to welcome the New Year was Samoa, followed by New Zealand at 6 a.m. EST with a marvelous display of 3,000 fireworks from Auckland’s Sky Tower. The next country to welcome 2018 was Australia at 8 a.m. EST.

Around one million people watched the famous firework display over the Sydney harbor. Tokyo celebrated the arrival of a new year at 10 a.m. EST, Beijing and Hong Kong at 11 a.m. EST, Dubai at 3 p.m. EST and Paris and Rome at 6 p.m. EST.

New Zealand

There was a giant clock on display on Auckland's Sky Tower, which counted down to the New Year before the sky was lit with a glorious display of fireworks.

Photo: Getty Images / Dave Rowland

Australia

Around a billion people from all around the world tuned in live to watch the fireworks at the Sydney harbor. Lord Mayor of Sydney Clover Moore spoke about the fireworks display and said that it was "the most technologically advanced fireworks display" and that it would "promote Sydney to the world."



An earlier display of the fireworks was also held for all those families who wanted to ring in the New Year early.

Japan

Celebrations in Tokyo started at 10 a.m. EST with several parties held across the capital city. Celebrities present at one of the events in Japan were American singer John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen.



Apart from them, there were several people who also gathered at the Paradise Aquarium in Yokohama for a New Year fireworks display. South Korea used more than 1,50,000 pyrotechnics to light up the whole sky above Seoul.

Hong Kong

Celebrations in China, the Philippines and Singapore kicked off at 11 a.m. EST. The countdown for the New Year took place at Yongdingmen Gate in Beijing, originally built in 1554 during the reign of the Ming Dynasty.

Russia and Dubai

Russia and Dubai also wished to bring in 2018 with pomp and flare but there were some issues in some areas. While St. Petersburg was evacuated temporarily due to technical difficulties, an 80-feet illuminated tree in the far eastern city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk also went alight and turned into an inferno.

Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, which is the center of festive celebration and the tallest building in the world, chose to have a massive LED light show instead of fireworks. The display showed designs and Arabic calligraphy. It also displayed an image of UAE's (United Arab Emirates) first president, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.