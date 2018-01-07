Sad news for fans of “Big Bang Theory!” The hit CBS series may be ending after Season 12.

While speaking with TV Line, cast member Johnny Galecki said that he and his co-stars are comfortable with the idea that “Big Bang Theory” may wrap up after Season 12. But when the official announcement comes, he’s certain all of them will still be devastated.

“The only manner in which the cast has discussed wrapping the ‘Big Bang Theory’ has been that we’re all going to be very sad when that day comes. But I think at this point everyone’s very comfortable with 12 seasons being a good time to go home and see our families,” he said.

“Big Bang Theory” was renewed for Seasons 11 and 12 in March 2017. At that time, Deadline reported that all of the original cast members will return. Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik’s contracts were also renewed, and the female actresses were also given hefty pay raises.

In the current season of the hit sitcom, Amy (Bialik) and Sheldon (Jim Parsons) are already planning their wedding. By the looks of it, the couple will tie the knot in the Season 11 finale.

Amy and Sheldon’s wedding will pave the way for new stories to be written about the characters in Season 12. By then, all of the couples in the series will already be married. Penny (Kaley Cuoco) and Leonard (Galecki) may finally consider having a baby. Amy and Sheldon may also have a baby in Season 12 so it’s possible that “Big Bang Theory” will end with the main characters becoming parents.

But it is still unclear whether or not Season 12 will really be the end of the show. If it will really be the end, fans can still watch Sheldon from when he was still a kid in “Young Sheldon” Season 1.

And Galecki will also be reprising his role as David Healy in the “Roseanne” revival on March 27.

“Big Bang Theory” Season 11 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.

Photo: CBS