Bishop Michael Curry finally breaks his silence over some members of the royal family laughing at him at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

During a recent interview, the bishop didn’t seem to mind the mixed reactions he received while giving his sermon at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

“They were listening in their own way. Emotions should be expanded. Laugh at me, laugh with me, it’s all fine by me. Any way I can steer the message about the love of God. I am glad to do that,” he said (via Express).

Bishop Curry also acknowledged the fact that he knew his sermon went on a little too long. That’s why he told the crowd towards the end, “With that, I got to sit down, we got to get you all married.”

Meanwhile, even though some royals seemingly laughed at Curry, other fans and watchers praised him for the contents of his sermon.

At one point, he even referenced Martin Luther King and said, “We must discover the power of love, the redemptive power of love. And then when we do that, we will be able to make of this world a new world. Love is the only way.”

Mark Austin, a journalist for Sky News, said, “Lovely moment as the preacher takes the Royals to the edge of their comfort zone.”

Jeremy Vine, a presenter for ABC, said, “The preacher is doing 50 in a 30 zone and it’s brilliant.”

Prince Harry and Markle tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Weeks before their nuptials, they announced via the Kensington Palace that they have chosen Bishop Curry to give a sermon at their wedding.

At that time, the bishop released a statement (via People) expressing his delight over the invitation.

“The love that has brought and will bind Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle together has its source and origin in God and is the key to life and happiness. And so we celebrate and pray for them today,” he said.

Photo: Getty Images/Steve Parsons - Pool