Meghan Markle still wants to be called “Meg” even after she married Prince Harry on Saturday.

Her makeup artist, Daniel Martin, shared the conversation he had with the Duchess of Sussex while doing her makeup before her big day.

“I asked her that. ‘Do I bow to you? I don’t want to disrespect you, but I’ve known for almost ten years. What’s up?’ She started laughing and she said, ‘I’m always going to be Meg. Meg,’” he shared (via the Daily Mail).

Martin also described how Markle was just minutes before she walked down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

“She didn’t seem nervous. She was very cool, she was regular Meghan. I think we were nervous, but we didn’t want to make her nervous so it was very chilled. Of course, brides have nerves, but if we didn’t put so much expectation on it, it wouldn’t have made her nervous. It was very even, very easy,” he explained.

Other than Martin, Markle’s wedding dress designer, Clare Waight Keller, and her hairstylist, Serge Normant, were also in the room with her before her wedding. Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland, was also present at that time.

Meanwhile, the makeup artist also talked about Keller’s white wedding gown creation.

“It was all so easy. It didn’t hit us that she was getting married until she got the dress on. The spectacle of the veil and the crown and it was, ‘Oh my goodness, this is really happening.’ Nothing really hit any of us until we got there and we saw the people and the magnitude of everything. The last thing we said to each other was, ‘We’ll see you on the other side,’” he recounted.

After the wedding ceremony, Markle and Martin saw each other for the touch-ups before she posed for her official wedding portraits. When Markle asked Martin to share what he thought about the wedding, he became emotional and cried. Prince Harry’s wife wanted her friend to tell her if everything went well as planned.

“That’s when I started crying… I lost it…” he said.

Markle and Martin are very close to each other so he was one of the first few people to know about her engagement to the prince.

