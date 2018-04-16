“Black Lightning” executive producer Salim Akil teased what fans can expect from Season 2 of the CW series.

Speaking at Deadline’s The Contenders Emmys event, Akil revealed that viewers will continue to see the different ways Anissa (Nafessa Williams) and her younger sister Jennifer (China Anne McClain) deal with their superpowers.

“Going into the second season, what I want to explore is the idea that you have these children and now you realize they have these powers,” said Akil. “You have one daughter who loves the idea of having powers and you have another daughter who despises the idea of having powers, but she still has them. How does that affect your children? How do you deal with?”

After Black Lightning (Cress Williams) and Tobias Whale’s (Marvin “Krondon” James III) showdown at Garfield High last episode, the two will again go head to head with each other in this week’s Season 1 finale. But with an early season renewal for the series announced earlier this month, it’s likely that Black Lightning will survive whatever face-off he has with Tobias in the season-ender. But does that mean the finale will see Tobias’ ultimate downfall?

“I don’t know,” Jones told The Hollywood Reporter of whether he’s reprising his role for Season 2. “The end of the story, which we’re about to air in a few days, I would hope you, the viewer, the reader, will be able to answer that question yourself. From what I’ve seen in the comics, Tobias Whale doesn’t die or go away permanently. So I’m hoping the writers follow the comics in that way. I hope I’m around and they don’t get rid of me.”

As for whether fans will see “Black Lightning” cross over with any of the Arrowverse shows next season, writer Lamont Magee said at WonderCon that there’s currently no plan for “Black Lightning” to join the Arrowverse anytime soon.

“Right now we’re off in our own universe doing the Pierce family story,” Magee said (via FANDOM). But if he could bring one family over onto “Black Lighting,” that would be the West family from “The Flash.” “I would have Joe (Jesse L. Martin), Iris (Candice Patton) and Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale) come over. You have Jefferson and Joe, Iris and Anissa, Wally and Jen. You would get to see how they would relate and that would be amazing.”

“Black Lightning” Season 1 finale, titled “Shadow of Death: The Book of War,” airs on Tuesday, April 17 at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.