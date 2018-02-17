“Black Panther” only hit theaters on Friday, but after those post-credits scenes, fans are already anxious for the next Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. These are all the MCU titles coming out after “Black Panther”:

“Avengers: Infinity War” (May 4) Fans won’t have to wait long to see Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) again. He and several of his allies in Wakanda will show up to help out the Avengers in the epic team-up that fans have been waiting a decade to see.

Since “Iron Man” was released in 2008, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been building to Thanos (Josh Brolin) finally arriving. Hints about the villain have been dropped throughout several movies, and the Infinity Stones keep showing up all over the galaxy. Now, Thanos is finally close to collecting them and acquiring infinite power.

Photo: Marvel

The Avengers will have to reunite to stop him. After the Sokovia Accords were signed, heroes like Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and more went into hiding. They’ll have to come out and reunite with Team Iron Man if they want to save the universe.

It isn’t just the Avengers teaming up, though. They’ll join forces with the Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and more to stop Thanos from destroying everything they’ve ever known. It’s likely that they won’t all survive.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” (July 6) Both Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) will appear in “Avengers: Infinity War,” but they’ll then headline their own flick in July.

In the latest trailer, Scott seems to be on house arrest after violating the Sokovia Accords, which makes it seem like it takes place pre-“Infinity War.” However, his legal situation won’t stop Hope and Hank (Michael Douglas) from bringing him on for another mission.

They’re determined to save Hope’s mother Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) from the quantum realm. Scott momentarily fell into the realm in the first flick, but going back in and saving someone would be a game changer — one that might help defeat Thanos.

They won’t be taking on the purple alien in “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” though. They’ll be more concerned about Ghost, a former IT worker who was hurt one too many times by big corporations. Ghost’s suit is a high tech masterpiece that allows the wearer to phase through matter.

“Captain Marvel” (March 8, 2019) Brie Larson stars as Air Force pilot Carol Danvers in this 1990s-set Marvel movie, the first to be headlined by a solo female character. The actress has been spotted in a green suit, which is different from her usual red, blue and gold. The costume may be a nod to the original Captain Marvel, or it may have to do with her connection to the Kree.

“Avengers 4” (May 3, 2019) The Russo brothers will return to direct the next “Avengers” movie. It filmed immediately after the third, and it’s safe to say there could be a bit of a cliffhanger in “Infinity War” because they’re being released only a year apart. This is considered the end of Phase Three of the MCU, and executives have teased that everything will change after this movie.

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” Sequel (July 5, 2019) Tom Holland will return as Peter Parker just months after teaming up with the Avengers. Jon Watts will direct again.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (TBA 2020) James Gunn will write and direct this sequel, which he considers the end of a trilogy. Not much information is available yet, but the end of the last movie made it pretty clear that Adam will be the villain.

Black Widow Solo Movie (TBA) Jac Schaeffer is writing a script and Scarlett Johansson is signed on to reprise her role as the assassin-turned-superhero.