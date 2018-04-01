“Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night” creator Koji Igarashi has announced a new feature that will launch with the upcoming action-adventure video game, and it’s none other than cryptocurrency mining.

In the latest Development Update for the ongoing Kickstarter project, Igarashi said that he received word from 505 Games brand manager Roberto Piraino that an exciting new feature has been added to the game. “Players will have the option to mine cryptocurrency while playing ‘Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night,’” Piraino said in a statement.

The cryptocurrency mining feature of “Bloodstained” will support Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Zcash at launch. Other virtual currencies will be added at a later date, so interested players are encouraged to tune in for future updates. Piraino has already confirmed, however, that players will be given the freedom to link the currency wallet of their choice to the mining function.

“The team has been working on this feature for quite some time, and as you can imagine, the challenges have been numerous and daunting, but thanks to a lot of dedication and technical skill it’s become a reality,” Piraino noted.

“Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night” is bound to come to multiple platforms including PS4, Xbox One, PS Vita, Wii U, Nintendo Switch and PC sometime this year. However, only PC players will be able to access the cryptocurrency mining feature at launch. This is because cryptocurrency mining has GPU requirements that need to be met in order for the feature to work.

Piraino said in the statement that they are still in the optimization process, so system requirements for the PC platform will be announced in the near future. He also assured fans who are picking up the game for their PS4, Xbox One and Switch consoles that they working hard to enable this feature on their devices.

Developers are also planning to launch a currency called “Igacoin,” which is obviously named after Igarashi. The currency is expected to provide players with direct investment opportunities in Igarashi’s future games with 505 Games.

Note: The latest Development Update may sound very legit and all, but Gematsu has already listed it as one of the April Fools’ Day pranks that many game developers came up with for this year.

