She ended their engagement to give him the ability to focus on his new family with Steffy. However, Hope may find herself back in the running for a future with Liam after her mother encourages her to keep fighting for the future she deserves on the Friday, June 8 episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful."

After Liam (Scott Clifton) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) officially welcomed their daughter, Kelly into the world on the CBS soap, he went to pay his current fiancée a visit. She quickly congratulated him on his daughter and admitted she was happy to watch him become a parent. However, she also wanted to know what it meant for their future, and Liam couldn't give her an answer. With that, she made the decision for him, took off her ring, and told him to go back to Steffy and raise his daughter.

Photo: Howard Wise/JPI Studios for CBS

However, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) isn't ready for Hope to let go so easily and will encourage her daughter to do whatever it takes to get the future she not only wants but deserves, with the man she loves.

"Don't give up, okay?" She says in a preview clip for the episode. "It's not over yet."

Meanwhile, Liam opted to spend the night at the house he once shared with Steffy on their daughter's first night home from the hospital and will still be there the next morning. Though they are not officially back together as a couple, he has promised he will be there for their daughter going forward and intends to be there every day. Now, hopeful it means good things for their future, Steffy will talk to him about what it means to her to know that they now have a beautiful baby girl, and how it has made things feel different.

"Every time I look at Kelly, I don't know," she says in the clip. "It's like I've never felt like this before."

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.