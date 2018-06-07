He was once again left in a place of uncertainty about which woman had a place in his future, and now that his daughter has arrived, Liam will be forced to finally pick between Hope and Steffy on the Thursday, June 7 episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful."

After being misled to believe Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) was still having an affair with Bill (Don Diamont) behind his back, Liam (Scott Clifton) decided to marry Hope (Annika Noelle) on the CBS soap. The pair were about to say their I Do's when Wyatt (Darin Brooks) interrupted the ceremony to tell his brother the truth about the alleged affair. The wedding was called off in the meantime, and before Liam could decide if he wanted to trust Steffy again or if he wanted to close that chapter of his life and truly move on with Hope, Steffy went into labor.

Photo: Howard Wise/JPI Studios for CBS

Now, their daughter Kelly is here, and Liam is already head over heels about being a father. However, he knows he needs to decide once and for all which woman he'll be with and knowing that Hope is the one who has the most uncertainty, he decided to pay her a visit. Now, she will question whether he does want to still be with her not, now that he officially has a child with another woman.

"Do you still want to be my husband?" She asks in a preview clip for the episode.

Meanwhile, as the Forrester family rejoices and celebrates over the news of their newest member, they will also all be wondering how things will play out when it comes to which woman Liam chooses to be with, though Eric (John McCook) will express his belief that in the end, Liam will choose to commit to Steffy and their daughter once again.

"This little girl deserves a family," he says to Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) in the clip. "And Liam? He'll never forgive himself if he doesn't do everything possible to make that happen."

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.