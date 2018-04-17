She shared a kiss with him and had since believed that she may have a chance to be with him again. However, Hope will be shocked when Liam once again seems committed to making things work with Steffy instead on the Tuesday, April 17 episode of “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

After learning that he believed he was the one who shot his father, Bill (Don Diamont) on the CBS soap, Hope (Annika Noelle) saw the situation as her opening to get Liam (Scott Clifton) back. Though she had previously been trying to convince him that he should try and reunite with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) for the sake of their child, she changed her tune when it seemed as though all the pain he endured from learning his wife had slept with Bill (Don Diamont) led to Liam trying to kill his father. It was after she learned that piece of news that she then told Liam she still loved him, encouraged him to divorce Steffy, and shared some kisses with him.

Photo: CBS

Since then, not much else has happened between them, but it seemed as though Liam was sure Steffy should be with Bill and was leaning towards a divorce. However, he also felt that Steffy should know what he was capable of, and he told her about his belief he was the shooter. In an unexpected twist though, Steffy refused to believe it was him and has since told him that there is no way that he would have been capable of doing it. She has become determined to prove to him that he is innocent.

Now, as he realizes that she genuinely has faith in him, he will ask Hope to back off and let him determine for himself where his feelings lie—and who he wants to be with. When she seems stunned by his decision, he will explain that he told Steffy the truth about the shooting and will remind Hope of the other factors which do keep him from just ending his marriage altogether.

“For now, she’s still my wife and she’s carrying my child,” he says in a preview clip for the episode. “And she needs to know what I’m capable of.”

Meanwhile, what neither Liam nor Hope is aware of is that Steffy has already learned the truth and knows who the real shooter was. After heading to Bill’s (Don Diamont), she found her mother, Taylor (Hunter Tylo) there, and now knows that she was the one who actually tried to shoot Bill. Now, she may also need to try and find some way to protect someone else she loves and keep them from going to prison for the attempt on Bill’s life, especially since he seems determined to send Taylor away when he rants about what happened.

“Your crazy mother showed up here threatening to shoot me again!” he says in the clip.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.