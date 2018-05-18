He went to her for advice on how to handle the revelation that Bill used him to convince Liam to end his marriage to Steffy for good. However, now Wyatt will find himself potentially being convinced to keep the secret as Katie makes an argument in favor of keeping it a secret on the Friday, May 18 episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful."

After learning that Bill (Don Diamont) had duped him into believing that he and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) were still having an affair, Wyatt (Darin Brooks) didn't know if he should tell Liam (Scott Clifton) the truth or not. Previously on the CBS soap, he was the one who told his brother that an affair was still going on, which prompted Liam's decision to not only file annulment papers from his wife but propose to Hope (Annika Noelle). He went to Katie (Heather Tom) for confirmation that telling Liam the real story now would be the right thing, however, he has been stunned by her belief that it is best to keep things a secret.

Photo: CBS

Now, trying to make sure her niece gets the happy ending she wants, especially after seeing Liam and Hope happy together, Katie will make a point to Wyatt that it's likely that Steffy would find some way to hurt Liam again in the future, even if she wasn't doing it now. With that in mind, she'll try to convince him that letting Liam and Hope stay together is the right thing to do.

"If you tell Liam the truth and he goes back to Steffy, you're just postponing the inevitable," she says in a preview clip for the episode. "He will get hurt again."

However, as Wyatt continues trying to make a case for being honest with his brother, Katie will use her own experiences with Bill to remind him that those who often betray those they love are likely capable of doing it again, and it's rare they change their ways.

"Someone who cheats once will cheat again," Katie says.

Knowing that Bill cheated on Katie with her sister Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) during both of their marriages, Wyatt may finally become convinced. However, even if he does opt not to tell Liam the truth, it won't likely sit well with him that he's keeping the secret.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.