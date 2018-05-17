He was stunned when he learned his father had fooled him and used him to convince Liam not to reunite with Steffy, but when Wyatt turns to Katie for advice, he may become shocked by what she suggests he do about it on the Thursday, May 17 episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) finally learned that the information he gave Liam (Scott Clifton) about Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) still sleeping with Bill (Don Diamont) was a lie, after overhearing Justin (Aaron Spears) and Bill discuss how they had tricked him on the CBS soap. His father tried to persuade him not to reveal the truth now that Liam had filed annulment papers with Steffy and was engaged to Hope (Annika Noelle) by giving him his prized Corvette. However, Wyatt is still conflicted over what to do and will go to Katie (Heather Tom) to see if telling Liam the real story is the right thing, and indicating that he doesn't know if he'll ever trust his father again.

"Every single time I feel like I'm about to start trusting him, he does something else," Wyatt says in a preview clip for the episode.

Photo: CBS

However, after he tells her the whole story, Wyatt may realize his girlfriend has a different take on the situation when it comes to whether or not he should share the real story with his brother. Katie saw Liam and Hope together and saw how happy they were and may be biased towards Hope being with Liam since she is her niece. As a result, she may encourage Wyatt not to reveal the truth.

Meanwhile, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will be making one last attempt to convince his son-in-law to reunite with Steffy, especially since they have their baby girl on the way. However, when Liam becomes adamant that he believes Steffy wants to be with Bill, Ridge will furiously declare that Bill is the last person Steffy wants.

"She wants her husband back!" He shouts in the clip. "She wants the father of her child back!"

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.