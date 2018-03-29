He's had confusing flashes of memory and now found sheepskin gloves in his car. As more evidence continues to surface which suggests to him that he may have been the one to try and kill his father, Liam will start to have a breakdown on the Thursday, March 29 episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Since learning that Bill (Don Diamont) has proposed to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) on the same night he was shot, Liam (Scott Clifton) was stunned by what started happening to him on the CBS soap. Not only did he have a flash of memory that saw him looking into the house as Bill asked his daughter-in-law to be his wife. He later had another flash of memory that involved the scene of the shooting, where he saw himself pick up Bill's gun and pull the trigger.

Now, after becoming startled by the memories, Liam will become even more panicked, after he found gloves stashed in his car and learned they were made of sheepskin—the same material the shooter's gloves were made of on the night of the shooting. After realizing this, Liam will start to have a breakdown in his motel room as he worries about the possibility that he committed the crime.

Photo: CBS

"What the hell is happening to me?" He worries in a preview clip.

Meanwhile, as he continues to break down, Detective Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) will continue looking into his list of suspects. Though he had arrested Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) after Bill swore his enemy was the one who shot him, the detective is still looking to see if someone else could have been involved. His investigation has taken him to Quinn (Rena Sofer) and her shady past. After he questions her, both she and Eric (John McCook) will express their annoyance that he is focusing on their family so intently.

"I just want to say that I resent you making me feel like I'm a suspect," Quinn says in the clip.

"So do I," Eric adds.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.