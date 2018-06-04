There has still been a lot of back and forth over whether or not he would reunite with Steffy now that he knows the truth, or whether he would go through with his plans to marry Hope. However, everything is on hold now as Liam and Steffy prepare to welcome their daughter, Kelly, into the world on the Monday, June 4 episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) fell after another incident where she was forced to make Bill (Don Diamont) leave her home as he insisted they would be together one day. That fall on the CBS soap triggered premature labor, and now, she and Liam (Scott Clifton) are in the hospital, preparing to welcome their daughter in the world.

Though he hasn't made a decision about who he'll be with romantically, Liam will assure Steffy that at least for right now, he is by her side, and he will stay there as they embark on this new chapter of their lives.

Photo: Howard Wise/JPI Studios for CBS

"We can do this, together," he says in a preview clip for the episode. "You and me. I'm right here with you."

Meanwhile, as they prepare for this huge adventure and pray for their daughter's safety, Hope (Annika Noelle) will be with everyone else as they all await words on the baby. However, much to the surprise of some, despite the fact that she wants to be Liam's wife, Hope will instead insist that the family all come together for the new parents, specifically Steffy, and welcome her and the baby home in a special way.

"We will do something really special for Steffy and her happy, healthy baby, Kelly, when they come home," she says in the clip.

However, even if Hope does intend to do the right thing by Liam and Steffy's baby girl, it doesn't mean it will make things any easier for the new father as he decides who to be with.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.