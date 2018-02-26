She was furious after learning he was reneging on the promise that was made to her that he would help her rebuild her company. Now, Bill will be taken off-guard when Sally takes unexpected action against him on the Monday, Feb. 26 episode of “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

Previously on the CBS soap, Bill (Don Diamont) informed Sally (Courtney Hope) that he would not be helping her rebuild Spectra Fashions after all, despite being the reason her company is currently not producing. Sally was livid, because she had been promised he would help her after he demolished her building to make room for his skyscraper project. Liam (Scott Clifton) had sworn it would be a situation Bill fixed, but Bill has now claimed that because Liam left the company, he is no longer going to fulfill that promise.

Photo: CBS

Sally then appeared to pull a gun on Bill and shoot him, though he appears to be fine, meaning she likely didn’t pull the trigger and attempt to kill him. However, she may take some aim at his model for the skyscraper he plans to build, and Bill will quickly demand she get out of his office.

“Get out of my office!” he shouts in a preview clip. “I don’t want to see your face in here again!”

Sally will leave, but she will warn Bill that he most definitely hasn’t seen the last of her, and she will be back and find some way to make him fulfill the promise.

However, that won’t be the only big shocked Bill receives, and while that will start the process to catch him off-guard, it won’t be the thing that does it the most, as Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Katie (Heather Tom) will head to his office next to share some big news with him.

After finally reuniting after a misunderstanding, Wyatt and Katie have proclaimed their love for one another, and he has taken things a step further by producing an engagement ring and asking Katie to be his wife. Now, she has agreed to the proposal, and the two are blissfully happy.

“Yes, Wyatt Spencer. I will be your wife!” she says in the clip.

However, their bliss will come to a quick end when they go to Bill, as he won’t take too kindly to news that his ex-wife and his son are now planning a future together.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EST on CBS.