They knew he wasn't going to take the news of their relationship and plans to marry well but following Bill's threats to destroy Wyatt and Katie's lives could send them both into a panic on the Wednesday, Feb. 28 episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful."

When they went to Bill (Don Diamont) to inform him of their plans, things didn't go well for Katie (Heather Tom) and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) on the CBS soap. Not unexpectedly, Bill didn't take kindly to his ex-wife and his son hooking up and trying to marry, but the two persevered and insisted they were going to do it whether he thought they should or not. However, he warned them both that if they went through with their plans, he would not only disown Wyatt and take away everything he has ever provided him with, but he would also take Will from Katie, and file for full custody.

Photo: CBS

Now, Katie will freak out to Wyatt about the possibility that she could lose her son, forcing him to try and soothe his fiancée, as she worries that she will never get to see her young son ever again simply because of who she fell in love with.

"He's going to take Will! Did you hear what he said? He wants to hurt me! He wants to take Will!" She cries in a preview clip for the episode.

However, as much as Wyatt will be trying to soothe her and reassure her that things will be okay, and Will won't be taken from her, Bill won't be hesitating to take action. He will quickly summon Justin (Aaron D. Spears) and start the process to go through with his threats, starting with having Wyatt removed from Spencer publications and losing all of the benefits he has received as his son.

"I don't want Wyatt having any legal claim as my son," he says in the clip.

Of course, if he goes through with this new plan of attack, it will mean that Bill has alienated both of his adult sons, and it could only lead to more problems for him as time continues, because his list of enemies is only growing.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EST on CBS.