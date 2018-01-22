He learned that his daughter’s marriage had come to an end unexpectedly, but didn’t know why. Now, after hearing everything that happened, Ridge will have a meltdown over Steffy’s confession on the Monday, Jan. 22 episode of “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

After hearing from Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) wasn’t in a good place, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) paid his daughter a visit on the CBS soap. She told him that Liam (Scott Clifton) had asked her for an annulment, and admitted that she had done something horrible to prompt his decision, but was hesitant to tell her father what she had done. Finally, after attempting to evade telling him the truth, Steffy finally confessed she had slept with another man, and that the other man just happened to be Bill Spencer (Don Diamont)- Liam’s father, and Ridge’s mortal enemy.

Photo: CBS

Now, Ridge is livid to learn of what happened, and he will quickly warn Steffy that he doesn’t believe her when she says Bill didn’t do anything wrong.

“He took advantage of you,” he seethes in a preview clip. “And I’m going to kill him.”

Steffy will try to persuade her father not to do anything rash because she is telling the truth that she consented to sex with Bill, but Ridge won’t be able to be controlled once his rage hits.

Meanwhile, a still heartbroken Liam (Scott Clifton) is going to still be dealing with the betrayal he was handed in the motel room he has been holed up in since he left Steffy, but he is now no longer alone, following Hope (Annika Noelle) reaching out to him and finding him there.

Though their meet-up is innocent enough at the moment, the two may quickly reminisce about their own complicated and romantic past, and as he deals with the heartbreak he has been handed by Steffy, Liam will admit to the other woman he one loved so much that he has missed her while she’s been in Europe.

“I’ve missed you,” he says in the clip.

“I missed you too,” she replies.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” airs weekdays at 1:30 pm. EST on CBS.