They are both playing an important role in Brooke and Ridge’s upcoming wedding, and as they plan the grand event, Katie and Thorne could start growing closer on the Monday, Feb. 5 episode of “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

As they worked together on the wedding plans, an undeniable spark became present between Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) and Katie (Heather Tom). The two are going to continue working side-by-side on the CBS soap, as they are serving as Best Man and Maid of Honor for Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), so an attraction may likely build between them.

Photo: CBS

Because he has officially missed out on his chance with brooke now that she is marrying his brother in just a few days, Thorne may set his sights on her little sister, and could quickly make a move by proposing he and Katie spend some time together at the wedding. Shockingly, even though she is secretly dating Wyatt (Darin Brooks), Katie may actually take him up on his offer by indicating she won’t be bringing a date to the wedding.

“I’ll be flying solo too,” she says in a preview clip for the episode. “So maybe we can work on your small talk.”

As sparks continue to fly between them, Brooke will be wondering about sparks of a similar variety tha5t could once again resurface between two other people she cares about.

Brooke has been curious about where Hope (Annika Noelle) has stood on her past with Liam (Scott Clifton) ever since she came back to town, especially since Liam is technically single now that he wants to annul his marriage to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Thus far, Hope has seemed as though she wants Liam and Steffy to work things out, though her knowledge of what really drove them apart may have changed things. Now, Brooke will try to find out where her daughter’s heart is at.

“I know that when you left, you still had feelings for Liam,” she says to Hope in the clip. “And I was wondering if you still love him now.”

“The Bold and the Beautiful” airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EST on CBS.