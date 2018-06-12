After an excruciatingly long hiatus, “The Bold Type” will finally return to Freeform for Season 2 Tuesday night. Of course, fans might want a few teasers about what’s to come this season on the dramedy.

Kat Returns: The bad news is that you don’t get to watch Kat (Aisha Dee) and Adena’s (Nikohl Boosheri) romantic worldly travels. The good news is that Kat is coming back to New York, and Adena isn’t far behind. The lovers seem to finally be in a good place, but there are still some struggles. Kat has never been with another woman, and while she has no problem with taking her new romance public, there are still some obstacles in private that are giving her anxiety.

Jane Struggles: Tiny Jane (Katie Stevens) was a bit sheltered at Scarlet. The legacy magazine could afford to take the classy angle while her new digital publication is going to lean more towards the scandal. That will make Jane uncomfortable, but what’s worse is that Jacqueline (Melora Hardin) isn’t there to help her dig her way out of tough situations. She’ll have to clear her own path.

Photo: Freeform/Phillippe Bosse

Sutton’s Bullies: Our favorite fashionista is finally hitting her stride as Oliver’s (Stephen Conrad Moore) assistant, and she’s even getting some solo styling credits. Some co-workers will start to notice her success and try to bring her down.

More Important Issues: Expect “The Bold Type” to tackle even more hot-button issues this year. There will be a gun control debate in one episode this summer. They’ll also have a conversation about racial identity in the premiere.

Meet the Parents: Kat’s parents will be introduced to Adena. While the psychologists are not judgemental about Kat dating a woman, they have other concerns about the new relationship.

Photo: Freeform/Phillippe Bosse

Sutton’s Triangle: The up-and-coming stylist was caught in a bit of a love triangle last year, but that might not be the case this year. She and Richard (Sam Page) had an affair, but ultimately, the policies of their office forbid the romance. A board member dating an assistant wouldn’t fly. So Sutton moved on and hooked up with Alex (Matt Ward). However, by the end of the season, it was clear she still had feelings for Richard. A new policy will give them the opportunity to be together, but is that really what Sutton wants?

A New Board Member: Jacqueline might appear to have it all together, but that doesn’t mean she’s without challenges. There will be a new board member overseeing Scarlet, and Jacqueline is thrilled that the seat is given to a woman. However, this board member might have some ideas that the editor-in-chief isn’t too fond of.

Post-Pinstripe Romance: Jane is getting another love interest, but that might not mean Pinstripe is out of the picture. “Jane is dating a doctor named Ben Chau [Luca James Lee], who she meets when she does a story on him,” showrunner Amanda Lasher told TV Guide. “She is going to find herself very torn between Ben and her growing friendship with Pinstripe.”

The two-hour premiere of “The Bold Type” Season 2 airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. EDT on Freeform. The first hour of the premiere is available on Hulu.